New book about Racine-born artist explores her work, life
A new book about Karen Gunderson not only gives readers a more in-depth look at the celebrated artist's work, but great insight into her life - from its beginnings here in Racine to its many successes in New York City and around the world. Written by Pulitzer Prize-winning author Elizabeth Frank, "Karen Gunderson: The Dark World of Light" takes readers on a journey of discovery with the artist as she made her way from performing in musicals on Park High School's stage to having her innovative artwork exhibited in galleries and museums from New York to Santa Fe and from Spain to Bulgaria, The Journal Times reported.
