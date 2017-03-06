New book about Racine-born artist exp...

New book about Racine-born artist explores her work, life

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Mar 3 Read more: Myrtle Beach Online

A new book about Karen Gunderson not only gives readers a more in-depth look at the celebrated artist's work, but great insight into her life - from its beginnings here in Racine to its many successes in New York City and around the world. Written by Pulitzer Prize-winning author Elizabeth Frank, "Karen Gunderson: The Dark World of Light" takes readers on a journey of discovery with the artist as she made her way from performing in musicals on Park High School's stage to having her innovative artwork exhibited in galleries and museums from New York to Santa Fe and from Spain to Bulgaria, The Journal Times reported.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Myrtle Beach Online.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Racine Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Protesters march in front of Ryana s Kenosha of... 16 hr Bad Bob 4
News Who are the Simon City Royals? (Oct '08) Mar 2 ItsNIIIN9 1,951
Johnny Ray Thompson known as bubba teeth from B... Feb 23 Latrina 2
Racine county child protective services (Feb '11) Feb 23 Latrina 5
Review: Kenosha Steam Bath (Jan '13) Feb 23 Bad Bob 87
News US life expectancy falls Feb 17 Latrina 47
Rapist Jason reed Feb 14 Latrina 4
See all Racine Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Racine Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Severe Thunderstorm Watch for Racine County was issued at March 06 at 10:35PM CST

Racine Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Racine Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. Syria
  4. China
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Iran
  3. Egypt
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Iraq
 

Racine, WI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,836 • Total comments across all topics: 279,364,015

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC