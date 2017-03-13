Lake effect snow band approaching the...

Lake effect snow band approaching the far north suburbs

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: WGN-TV Chicago

Radar shows a plume of moderate to heavy lake effect snow showers extending southwestward from near Racine, WI to near Rockford, IL. This band is expected to continue shifting southward, and will enter Lake, McHenry, and northern Kane, DeKalb, and Cook counties from 7:15 through 9 PM.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WGN-TV Chicago.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Racine Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Who are the Simon City Royals? (Oct '08) Mar 11 Affiliated 1,952
News Protesters march in front of Ryana s Kenosha of... Mar 6 Bad Bob 4
Johnny Ray Thompson known as bubba teeth from B... Feb 23 Latrina 2
Racine county child protective services (Feb '11) Feb 23 Latrina 5
Review: Kenosha Steam Bath (Jan '13) Feb 23 Bad Bob 87
News US life expectancy falls Feb 17 Latrina 47
Rapist Jason reed Feb 14 Latrina 4
See all Racine Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Racine Forum Now

Racine Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Racine Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Surgeon General
  3. Mexico
  4. Ireland
  5. Syria
  1. South Korea
  2. Health Care
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Egypt
  5. Zimbabwe
 

Racine, WI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,880 • Total comments across all topics: 279,553,411

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC