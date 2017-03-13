Immigrant advocates rally on Day of Action
Leaders of faith-based organizations in Kenosha and Racine gathered outside a local detention facility in a show of support for immigrants' rights amid the Trump administration's latest actions. About 300 people attended the joint action with Kenosha's Congregations United to Serve Humanity and Racine Interfaith Coalition in support of immigrants' rights just outside the entrance of the Kenosha County Detention Center, 4777 88th Ave., Thursday night.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Kenosha News.
Add your comments below
Racine Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Who are the Simon City Royals? (Oct '08)
|Mar 11
|Affiliated
|1,952
|Protesters march in front of Ryana s Kenosha of...
|Mar 6
|Bad Bob
|4
|Johnny Ray Thompson known as bubba teeth from B...
|Feb 23
|Latrina
|2
|Racine county child protective services (Feb '11)
|Feb 23
|Latrina
|5
|Review: Kenosha Steam Bath (Jan '13)
|Feb 23
|Bad Bob
|87
|US life expectancy falls
|Feb 17
|Latrina
|47
|Rapist Jason reed
|Feb 14
|Latrina
|4
Find what you want!
Search Racine Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC