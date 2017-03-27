Get Out: RTG stages a Greek Mythologya
A wacky, Cliff Notes' version of ancient history opens Friday with "The Iliad, The Odyssey and All of Greek Mythology in 99 Minutes of Less" at the Racine Theatre Guild, 2519 Northwestern Ave. With the clock ticking in front of the audience, six cast members portray many well-known Greek gods and introduce several lesser-known ones in a fast-paced, outlandish production. The show, narrated by a ring girl, features numerous skits including spin-offs of "Love Connection," "American Idol" and "SportsCenter."
