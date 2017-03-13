For the Kids: Weekend filled with maple syrup programs
Outdoor enthusiasts can gain hands-on experience tapping trees and making maple syrup at a two-hour program offered from 10 a.m. to noon on Saturday at Hawthorn Hollow, 880 Green Bay Road. Maple syrup hikes will take place at 11 a.m., 1 p.m. and 2:30 p.m. Saturday at Petrifying Springs County Park, 761 Green Bay Road.
