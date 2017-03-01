For the Kids: Pancakes, pottery and Pi
River Bend Nature Center, 3600 N. Green Bay Road in Racine, is celebrating the maple sugar harvest with its "Sugarin' Off" pancake breakfasts beginning Saturday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tickets are $8 for adults and $5 for ages 3-10. Pancakes are served with freshly tapped Wisconsin maple syrup and sausage with a choice of orange juice, coffee, tea or milk.
