Ex-JPM regional exec to join Wis. community bank
Johnson Bank in Racine, Wis., has hired the former head of JPMorgan Chase's Wisconsin-Minnesota market as its president. Jim Popp will join the $4.5 billion-asset Johnson Bank in May, according to a news release Wednesday.
