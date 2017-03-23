English Festival celebrates literature
Kenosha and Racine middle school students continued a celebration of reading at the 33rd annual English Festival on Thursday at the University of Wisconsin-Parkside. The event was spread out over two days to accomodate nearly 600 students.
