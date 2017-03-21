Dunlap Sets Tone at State Powerliftin...

Dunlap Sets Tone at State Powerlifting Competition

Austin Dunlap, a senior at Wausaukee High School and son of Robert and Janet Dunlap of Wausaukee, recently placed 1st at the state powerlifting competition held at Racine Horlick High School on March 12. He lifted a combined total of 1372 lbs in the 242 Raw Division weight class.

