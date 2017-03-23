Do you want police officer as neighbor? Huntsville councilman says it would reduce crime

Pitching a plan that included the city of Huntsville purchasing a home in a high-crime neighborhood where a police officer could live, Councilman Devyn Keith unveiled his vision for a unique approach on policing in the Rocket City. At a community meeting Monday night at the Academy for Academics and Arts, about 70 people attended as well as Mayor Tommy Battle and Police Chief Mark McMurray as Keith detailed his SMART Policing Initiative.

