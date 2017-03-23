Do you want police officer as neighbo...

Do you want police officer as neighbor? Huntsville councilman says it would reduce crime

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Mar 21 Read more: Alabama Live

Pitching a plan that included the city of Huntsville purchasing a home in a high-crime neighborhood where a police officer could live, Councilman Devyn Keith unveiled his vision for a unique approach on policing in the Rocket City. At a community meeting Monday night at the Academy for Academics and Arts, about 70 people attended as well as Mayor Tommy Battle and Police Chief Mark McMurray as Keith detailed his SMART Policing Initiative.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Alabama Live.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Racine Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Striped bass (Oct '15) 47 min Vlad 16
may move to Racine (Sep '07) Mar 21 Pablo Mofo 16
Brian Rubenstein aa na Mar 21 Pablo Mofo 2
News Who are the Simon City Royals? (Oct '08) Mar 11 Affiliated 1,952
News Protesters march in front of Ryana s Kenosha of... Mar 6 Bad Bob 4
Johnny Ray Thompson known as bubba teeth from B... Feb 23 Latrina 2
Racine county child protective services (Feb '11) Feb 23 Latrina 5
See all Racine Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Racine Forum Now

Racine Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Racine Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Syria
  5. Supreme Court
  1. South Korea
  2. Mexico
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Climate Change
  5. Egypt
 

Racine, WI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,311 • Total comments across all topics: 279,779,289

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC