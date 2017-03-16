Copesan honors Springer, Wil-Kil

Copesan honors Springer, Wil-Kil

Thursday Mar 16 Read more: Pest Control

Sun Prairie, Wis.-based Wil-Kil Pest Control has announced that Jerry Springer, IPM Sales and Service Specialist from its Racine, Wis., office, is Copesan's Technician of the Year. He was recognized at Copesan's annual conference, which took place Feb. 14-16 in Orlando, Fla.

