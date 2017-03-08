Caledonia basement halts public tours...

Caledonia basement halts public tours due to safety concerns

The 91-year-old Caledonia man has received national attention for his Basement Bijou , a nostalgic nod to 1920s-era cinema featuring a massive 1926 Wurlitzer organ, the biggest ever built by the company, as its centerpiece, The Journal Times reported. Everything from the basement's high ceilings to its moldings taken from Racine's former Venetian Theater transports visitors to another time, when cinema reigned supreme and silent movies were accompanied by booming organs.

