Artist will share her a life of creativitya
This year's presenter is Cathleen Holmes, an art teacher for 35 years. She will talk about her "lifetime of creativity."
Start the conversation, or Read more at Kenosha News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Racine Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Sex toys, a church fundraiser and a fathera s e...
|Mar 26
|Enter Username
|1
|Sex toys, a church fundraiser and a fathera s e...
|Mar 26
|Enter Username
|1
|Striped bass (Oct '15)
|Mar 24
|Vlad
|16
|may move to Racine (Sep '07)
|Mar 21
|Pablo Mofo
|16
|Brian Rubenstein aa na
|Mar 21
|Pablo Mofo
|2
|Who are the Simon City Royals? (Oct '08)
|Mar 11
|Affiliated
|1,952
|Protesters march in front of Ryana s Kenosha of...
|Mar 6
|Bad Bob
|4
Find what you want!
Search Racine Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC