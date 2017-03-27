a It was a rough weeka Paul Ryan tells GOP faithful at Lincoln Day Dinner in Racine
Ryan, the third-highest-ranking Republican in the U.S. government, was the keynote speaker at the annual event sponsored by the Republican Party of Kenosha County and Republican Party of Racine County. But Saturday's celebration of conservative electoral gains was held the day after an embarrassing defeat for Ryan and President Donald Trump.
