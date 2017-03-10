a Goodnight Lulua comes to Racine

a Goodnight Lulua comes to Racine

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Kenosha News

A popular children's book comes to life as "Goodnight Lulu" arrives this weekend at the Racine Theatre Guild, 2519 Northwestern Ave. The show is performed by Elm Grove's Sunset Playhouse School for the Arts and based on the book of the same name written by Paulette Bogan. The three-member cast includes Kenosha native Christopher Elst and Milwaukee-area performers Andrea Moser and Liz Mistele .

Start the conversation, or Read more at Kenosha News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Racine Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
may move to Racine (Sep '07) Thu Cookie 15
News Who are the Simon City Royals? (Oct '08) Mar 11 Affiliated 1,952
News Protesters march in front of Ryana s Kenosha of... Mar 6 Bad Bob 4
Johnny Ray Thompson known as bubba teeth from B... Feb 23 Latrina 2
Racine county child protective services (Feb '11) Feb 23 Latrina 5
Review: Kenosha Steam Bath (Jan '13) Feb 23 Bad Bob 87
News US life expectancy falls Feb 17 Latrina 47
See all Racine Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Racine Forum Now

Racine Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Racine Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Surgeon General
  4. Mexico
  5. South Korea
  1. Syria
  2. Health Care
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Northern Ireland
  5. Ireland
 

Racine, WI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,102 • Total comments across all topics: 279,621,682

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC