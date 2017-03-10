10 Things to Know for Wednesday
Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte, second right, gestures during the closing debate at parliament in The Hague, Netherlands, Tuesday, March 14, 2017. Amid unprecedented international attention, the Dutch go to the polls Wednesday in a parliamentary election that is seen as a bellwether for the future of populism in a year of crucial votes in Europe.
Start the conversation, or Read more at New Canaan News-Review.
Add your comments below
Racine Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|may move to Racine (Sep '07)
|2 hr
|Cookie
|15
|Who are the Simon City Royals? (Oct '08)
|Mar 11
|Affiliated
|1,952
|Protesters march in front of Ryana s Kenosha of...
|Mar 6
|Bad Bob
|4
|Johnny Ray Thompson known as bubba teeth from B...
|Feb 23
|Latrina
|2
|Racine county child protective services (Feb '11)
|Feb 23
|Latrina
|5
|Review: Kenosha Steam Bath (Jan '13)
|Feb 23
|Bad Bob
|87
|US life expectancy falls
|Feb 17
|Latrina
|47
Find what you want!
Search Racine Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC