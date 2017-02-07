Wingspread VI Report Sheds Light on Fire Service Challenges

Last fall, close to 50 members of the fire service and major fire service organizations gathered at the Johnson Foundation Inc. at Wingspread complex in Racine, WI, to evaluate the fire service and examine both long and short term challenges. Wingspread VI was the 50th anniversary of the Wingspread Conference, which began in 1966 at the same location with 11 members on the committee.

Start the conversation, or Read more at FireHouse.com.