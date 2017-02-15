State superintendent candidate says o...

State superintendent candidate says opponent made offer

1 hr ago Read more: Education Week

A candidate for Wisconsin state superintendent accused an opponent Wednesday during a radio debate of offering him a three-year, $150,000 job in the department and a personal driver if he drops out of the race. John Humphries made the allegation against Lowell Holtz during a debate on WISN-AM radio.

