State superintendent candidate says opponent made offer
A candidate for Wisconsin state superintendent accused an opponent Wednesday during a radio debate of offering him a three-year, $150,000 job in the department and a personal driver if he drops out of the race. John Humphries made the allegation against Lowell Holtz during a debate on WISN-AM radio.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Education Week.
Add your comments below
Racine Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|US life expectancy falls
|Wed
|Tiocfaidh Ar La
|46
|Rapist Jason reed
|Feb 14
|Latrina
|4
|Gay pastor returns to Kenosha church that ouste...
|Feb 11
|latrina
|22
|CDC Helps Milwaukee Residents Learn More and Fe...
|Feb 11
|latrina
|2
|Protesters march in front of Ryana s Kenosha of...
|Feb 8
|latrina
|2
|is Kenosha really a ghetto city? (Mar '07)
|Feb 8
|latrina
|827
|Alderman wants officer terminated
|Feb 8
|latrina
|10
Find what you want!
Search Racine Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC