Snapshot: Kenosha woman turns her passion for knitting into a business
Mindy McTernan, 40, opened her store, Fiddlehead Yarns, 7511 26th Ave., in 2006, just four years after discovering knitting. She immersed herself in knitting to keep her hands busy while pursuing a graduate degree.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Kenosha News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Racine Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|US life expectancy falls
|Wed
|Tiocfaidh Ar La
|46
|Rapist Jason reed
|Feb 14
|Latrina
|4
|Gay pastor returns to Kenosha church that ouste...
|Feb 11
|latrina
|22
|CDC Helps Milwaukee Residents Learn More and Fe...
|Feb 11
|latrina
|2
|Protesters march in front of Ryana s Kenosha of...
|Feb 8
|latrina
|2
|is Kenosha really a ghetto city? (Mar '07)
|Feb 8
|latrina
|827
|Alderman wants officer terminated
|Feb 8
|latrina
|10
Find what you want!
Search Racine Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC