Snapshot: Kenosha woman turns her passion for knitting into a business

Sunday Feb 12

Mindy McTernan, 40, opened her store, Fiddlehead Yarns, 7511 26th Ave., in 2006, just four years after discovering knitting. She immersed herself in knitting to keep her hands busy while pursuing a graduate degree.

