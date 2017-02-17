Midwest labor shortfall felt locally
In many ways, a labor shortage that continues to have an impact on the Midwest is being felt in Kenosha as well. Of the companies surveyed, 63 percent have open positions that are not being filled due to lack of skilled candidates.
