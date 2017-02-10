Mendez named to WBIA board

Mendez named to WBIA board

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Feb 9 Read more: Kenosha News

Mendez, based at Gateway's Racine Campus, will serve as secretary for the WBIA 2017 board. The WBIA supports the professional development of entrepreneurial program managers.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Kenosha News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Racine Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Gay pastor returns to Kenosha church that ouste... Sat latrina 22
CDC Helps Milwaukee Residents Learn More and Fe... Sat latrina 2
News US life expectancy falls Sat latrina 42
News Protesters march in front of Ryana s Kenosha of... Feb 8 latrina 2
is Kenosha really a ghetto city? (Mar '07) Feb 8 latrina 827
News Alderman wants officer terminated Feb 8 latrina 10
Rapist Jason reed Feb 5 Burt 2
See all Racine Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Racine Forum Now

Racine Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Racine Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iraq
  3. Syria
  4. North Korea
  5. Super Bowl
  1. Iran
  2. South Korea
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Mexico
  5. Earthquake
 

Racine, WI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 31,320 • Total comments across all topics: 278,800,514

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC