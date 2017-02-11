Lucky Number 19: The Paul Lamar Hunter Story
He was tired of working at his job and took an opportunity to eventually propel him to become the first member of his entire family to graduate from college at 42-years-old. Since the day he held his diploma, he has wanted to share his story, and tell kids that if he could come from being "dirt poor" in a dysfunctional house in Racine, WI, anyone can make it.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Milwaukee Courier Online.
Add your comments below
Racine Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Rapist Jason reed
|2 hr
|Nnh
|3
|US life expectancy falls
|15 hr
|latrina
|45
|Gay pastor returns to Kenosha church that ouste...
|Sat
|latrina
|22
|CDC Helps Milwaukee Residents Learn More and Fe...
|Sat
|latrina
|2
|Protesters march in front of Ryana s Kenosha of...
|Feb 8
|latrina
|2
|is Kenosha really a ghetto city? (Mar '07)
|Feb 8
|latrina
|827
|Alderman wants officer terminated
|Feb 8
|latrina
|10
Find what you want!
Search Racine Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC