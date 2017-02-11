Lucky Number 19: The Paul Lamar Hunte...

Lucky Number 19: The Paul Lamar Hunter Story

Saturday Read more: Milwaukee Courier Online

He was tired of working at his job and took an opportunity to eventually propel him to become the first member of his entire family to graduate from college at 42-years-old. Since the day he held his diploma, he has wanted to share his story, and tell kids that if he could come from being "dirt poor" in a dysfunctional house in Racine, WI, anyone can make it.

Racine, WI

