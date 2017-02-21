Kenosha basks in springlike February days
OK. Not really. But how many times can you say it was 60 degrees or better in Kenosha in the dead of winter, in a region synonymous with polar vortex? According to the National Weather Service in Sullivan, Wis., Kenosha set new temperature records the past three days, with highs of 65 on Friday, 66 Saturday and 61 on Sunday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Kenosha News.
Add your comments below
Racine Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Johnny Ray Thompson known as bubba teeth from B...
|Feb 23
|Latrina
|2
|Racine county child protective services (Feb '11)
|Feb 23
|Latrina
|5
|Review: Kenosha Steam Bath (Jan '13)
|Feb 23
|Bad Bob
|87
|Who are the Simon City Royals? (Oct '08)
|Feb 20
|Insane I remain
|1,950
|US life expectancy falls
|Feb 17
|Latrina
|47
|Rapist Jason reed
|Feb 14
|Latrina
|4
|Gay pastor returns to Kenosha church that ouste...
|Feb 11
|latrina
|22
Find what you want!
Search Racine Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC