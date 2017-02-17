Illinois man in custody for Sunday bank robberies

An Illinois man was charged with robbery of a financial institution Monday after allegedly robbing two banks inside grocery stores Sunday afternoon, including the bank in the Uptown Brass Pick n' Save. According to Kenosha Police, a man walked into the Pick 'n Save grocery, 1901 63rd St., at about 1:40 p.m. and walked up to the teller at the Guaranty Bank inside the store.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Kenosha News.