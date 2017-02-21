Evers, Holtz advance to superintendent race

Two-term incumbent state Department of Public Instruction chief Tony Evers will face former Palmyra-Eagle Area School District Superintendent Lowell Holtz in the April 4 election to be the state's top education official, after the two longtime educators advanced in Tuesday's primary. Former Dodgeville administrator John Humphries, who tried to cast himself as more conservative than Evers but more bipartisan than Holtz, finished a distant third and was eliminated.

