Duluth Superintendent Again Considered for Outside Job

Duluth School Superintendent Bill Gronseth is being considered for a new job in a school district northwest of the Twin Cities, marking the fourth time Gronseth has been considered for a new superintendent job in the past two years. The ISD 728 School Board in Elk River announced this week that Gronseth is one of six finalists recommended by a search firm for its superintendent position.

