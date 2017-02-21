Drones buzz through racing course at Wilmot High School
No one was happier than Racine resident Travis Miller about the chance to race his drone with other enthusiasts Sunday at Wilmot High School. "There doesn't seem to be people in the Racine area to fly with," said Miller, who's been to two other race events in Chicago and Milwaukee before this.
