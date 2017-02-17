Community Connection: Big Brothers Big Sisters
The Kenosha News asked Ashleigh Henrichs, executive director of Big Brothers Big Sisters of Racine and Kenosha Counties, about the organization, what it does, and how people can get involved. A. Big Brothers Big Sisters of Racine and Kenosha Counties provides children facing adversity with strong and enduring, professionally supported one-to-one mentoring relationships, changing their lives for the better, forever.
Read more at Kenosha News.
