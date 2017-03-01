Cases IH Celebrates Its 175th Anniversary
Case IH, a global leader in agricultural equipment, is beginning a year of celebrations to commemorate its 175th anniversary at its global headquarters in Racine, Wisconsin. It was there, on the shores of the Root River, that founder Jerome Increase Case established Racine Threshing Machine Works to produce a revolutionary machine to speed up the separation of grain after harvest.
