Welcome to a The Secret Gardena

Welcome to a The Secret Gardena

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Jan 19 Read more: Kenosha News

A gifted father-daughter duo take on leading roles in the beloved children's story "The Secret Garden," opening Friday at the Rhode Center for the Arts, 514 56th St. Racine's Evelyn Alumbreros, 14, stars as Mary Lennox, a young English girl who is orphaned in India when her family dies of cholera. Lennox is sent back to England to live with her only remaining relatives at an estate with many wonders, including a magical garden that guides her through her new life.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Kenosha News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Racine Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News US life expectancy falls 13 min Happy Holidays 21
News Alderman wants officer terminated 7 hr WelbyMD 5
Johnny Ray Thompson known as bubba teeth from B... 11 hr just so you know 1
Greg Hunt 15 hr LeRoy-----da reel... 5
Best Fish Fry in Kenosha/Pleasant Prairie Area (Feb '13) 15 hr Bad Bob 13
News Who are the Simon City Royals? (Oct '08) Sat bobadook 1,943
is Kenosha really a ghetto city? (Mar '07) Jan 19 WelbyMD 814
See all Racine Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Racine Forum Now

Racine Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Racine Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Racine, WI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,672 • Total comments across all topics: 278,159,844

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC