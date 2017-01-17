Welcome to a The Secret Gardena
A gifted father-daughter duo take on leading roles in the beloved children's story "The Secret Garden," opening Friday at the Rhode Center for the Arts, 514 56th St. Racine's Evelyn Alumbreros, 14, stars as Mary Lennox, a young English girl who is orphaned in India when her family dies of cholera. Lennox is sent back to England to live with her only remaining relatives at an estate with many wonders, including a magical garden that guides her through her new life.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Kenosha News.
Add your comments below
Racine Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|US life expectancy falls
|13 min
|Happy Holidays
|21
|Alderman wants officer terminated
|7 hr
|WelbyMD
|5
|Johnny Ray Thompson known as bubba teeth from B...
|11 hr
|just so you know
|1
|Greg Hunt
|15 hr
|LeRoy-----da reel...
|5
|Best Fish Fry in Kenosha/Pleasant Prairie Area (Feb '13)
|15 hr
|Bad Bob
|13
|Who are the Simon City Royals? (Oct '08)
|Sat
|bobadook
|1,943
|is Kenosha really a ghetto city? (Mar '07)
|Jan 19
|WelbyMD
|814
Find what you want!
Search Racine Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC