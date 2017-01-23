Unemployment in WI lowest since 2001 ...

Unemployment in WI lowest since 2001 21 mins ago

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Jan 19 Read more: NBC26

Dense Fog Advisory issued January 19 at 7:00PM CST expiring January 20 at 12:00PM CST in effect for: Fond du Lac, Kenosha, Milwaukee, Ozaukee, Racine, Sheboygan, Washington, Waukesha Freezing Rain Advisory issued January 19 at 3:33PM CST expiring January 20 at 9:00AM CST in effect for: Marathon, Portage, Waushara, Wood Freezing Rain Advisory issued January 19 at 3:33PM CST expiring January 20 at 9:00AM CST in effect for: Langlade, Lincoln, Menominee, Oconto, Shawano, Waupaca Dense Fog Advisory issued January 19 at 9:39PM CST expiring January 20 at 9:00AM CST in effect for: Florence, Forest, Marinette, Oconto Dense Fog Advisory issued January 19 at 9:39PM CST expiring January 20 at 9:00AM CST in effect for: Brown, Calumet, Door, Kewaunee, Manitowoc, Outagamie, Winnebago Dense Fog Advisory issued January 19 at 8:27PM CST expiring January 20 at 10:00AM CST in effect for: Alger, Delta, ... (more)

Start the conversation, or Read more at NBC26.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Racine Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Attorneys want 16-year-old in homicide case mov... 8 hr WelbyMD 1
is Kenosha really a ghetto city? (Mar '07) 8 hr WelbyMD 818
News Alderman wants officer terminated 8 hr WelbyMD 7
Review: Kenosha Steam Bath (Jan '13) Mon Blaze 85
Racine county child protective services (Feb '11) Sun Missing the babies 4
News US life expectancy falls Sun Happy Holidays 21
Johnny Ray Thompson known as bubba teeth from B... Sun just so you know 1
See all Racine Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Racine Forum Now

Racine Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Racine Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Racine, WI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,655 • Total comments across all topics: 278,214,423

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC