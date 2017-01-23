Unemployment in WI lowest since 2001 21 mins ago
Dense Fog Advisory issued January 19 at 7:00PM CST expiring January 20 at 12:00PM CST in effect for: Fond du Lac, Kenosha, Milwaukee, Ozaukee, Racine, Sheboygan, Washington, Waukesha Freezing Rain Advisory issued January 19 at 3:33PM CST expiring January 20 at 9:00AM CST in effect for: Marathon, Portage, Waushara, Wood Freezing Rain Advisory issued January 19 at 3:33PM CST expiring January 20 at 9:00AM CST in effect for: Langlade, Lincoln, Menominee, Oconto, Shawano, Waupaca Dense Fog Advisory issued January 19 at 9:39PM CST expiring January 20 at 9:00AM CST in effect for: Florence, Forest, Marinette, Oconto Dense Fog Advisory issued January 19 at 9:39PM CST expiring January 20 at 9:00AM CST in effect for: Brown, Calumet, Door, Kewaunee, Manitowoc, Outagamie, Winnebago Dense Fog Advisory issued January 19 at 8:27PM CST expiring January 20 at 10:00AM CST in effect for: Alger, Delta, ... (more)
Racine Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Attorneys want 16-year-old in homicide case mov...
|8 hr
|WelbyMD
|1
|is Kenosha really a ghetto city? (Mar '07)
|8 hr
|WelbyMD
|818
|Alderman wants officer terminated
|8 hr
|WelbyMD
|7
|Review: Kenosha Steam Bath (Jan '13)
|Mon
|Blaze
|85
|Racine county child protective services (Feb '11)
|Sun
|Missing the babies
|4
|US life expectancy falls
|Sun
|Happy Holidays
|21
|Johnny Ray Thompson known as bubba teeth from B...
|Sun
|just so you know
|1
