SecurityNational opens Kenosha mortgage office
Salt Lake City-based SecurityNational Mortgage has opened a Wisconsin office in downtown Kenosha, and will celebrate Wednesday with a ribbon cutting followed by a reception from 4:30 to 7 p.m. Licensed in 42 states, SecurityNational has 130 branches across the country. According to Bonnie Arnold, branch manager SecurityNational "has the advantage of being a direct mortgage lender, with all processing handled locally."
