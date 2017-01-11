SecurityNational opens Kenosha mortga...

SecurityNational opens Kenosha mortgage office

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Kenosha News

Salt Lake City-based SecurityNational Mortgage has opened a Wisconsin office in downtown Kenosha, and will celebrate Wednesday with a ribbon cutting followed by a reception from 4:30 to 7 p.m. Licensed in 42 states, SecurityNational has 130 branches across the country. According to Bonnie Arnold, branch manager SecurityNational "has the advantage of being a direct mortgage lender, with all processing handled locally."

Start the conversation, or Read more at Kenosha News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Racine Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
is Kenosha really a ghetto city? (Mar '07) 11 hr TrutherBirther 810
News Alderman wants officer terminated Tue WelbyMD 1
News US life expectancy falls Jan 8 Semper Fi 11
Auto Break-ins (Apr '15) Jan 8 Vlad 3
Striped bass (Oct '15) Jan 8 Vlad 15
News Who are the Simon City Royals? (Oct '08) Jan 6 Jones 33 1,941
"PROBLEM WITH WHITENESS" course at Wisc Univ Jan 1 lucious from racine 2
See all Racine Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Racine Forum Now

Racine Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Racine Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Bin Laden
  4. Iran
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Climate Change
  2. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  3. Death Penalty
  4. Syria
  5. Health Care
 

Racine, WI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,935 • Total comments across all topics: 277,823,416

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC