Scholastic Clay Target Program and Kolar Arms Announce Renewed Sponsorship

Kolar, a longtime manufacturer of high-quality shotguns, will be supporting the SCTP with a donation of one of its finest shotguns, the Kolar "Low Max" over/under. This firearm will be available in either a sporting/skeet model or a trap model.

