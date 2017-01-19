Scholarships for students with disabilities available from Society's Assets
Area high schools and colleges have received application packets and the public may also inquire with the office listed below. Students with physical and/or sensory disabilities could be eligible for up to $25,000 in scholarships, with the number of awards to be determined.
