Racine Art Museum's Wustum Museum hosts 50th year of Watercolor Wisconsin
Racine Art Museum 's Charles A. Wustum Museum of Fine Arts continues an important Racine tradition with the opening of Watercolor Wisconsin 2016. One of the museum's most popular shows, Watercolor Wisconsin is a statewide competition organized by the museum annually since 1966.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Art Daily.
Comments
Add your comments below
Racine Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|US life expectancy falls
|6 hr
|Semper Fi
|8
|"PROBLEM WITH WHITENESS" course at Wisc Univ
|17 hr
|lucious from racine
|2
|Greg Hunt
|17 hr
|Blaze
|2
|Thinking of helping Safe Harbor Humane Society?... (Feb '12)
|17 hr
|LeRoy-----da reel...
|37
|Who are the Simon City Royals? (Oct '08)
|Dec 18
|Pony Boy
|1,939
|Review: Kenosha Steam Bath (Jan '13)
|Dec 17
|Bad Bob
|83
|Auto Break-ins (Apr '15)
|Dec 15
|Mr-Smiley
|2
Find what you want!
Search Racine Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC