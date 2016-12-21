Racine Art Museum's Wustum Museum hos...

Racine Art Museum's Wustum Museum hosts 50th year of Watercolor Wisconsin

Next Story Prev Story
35 min ago Read more: Art Daily

Racine Art Museum 's Charles A. Wustum Museum of Fine Arts continues an important Racine tradition with the opening of Watercolor Wisconsin 2016. One of the museum's most popular shows, Watercolor Wisconsin is a statewide competition organized by the museum annually since 1966.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Art Daily.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Racine Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News US life expectancy falls 6 hr Semper Fi 8
"PROBLEM WITH WHITENESS" course at Wisc Univ 17 hr lucious from racine 2
Greg Hunt 17 hr Blaze 2
Thinking of helping Safe Harbor Humane Society?... (Feb '12) 17 hr LeRoy-----da reel... 37
News Who are the Simon City Royals? (Oct '08) Dec 18 Pony Boy 1,939
Review: Kenosha Steam Bath (Jan '13) Dec 17 Bad Bob 83
Auto Break-ins (Apr '15) Dec 15 Mr-Smiley 2
See all Racine Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Racine Forum Now

Racine Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Racine Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Bill Clinton
  5. Gunman
  1. Pope Francis
  2. Super Bowl
  3. Egypt
  4. Iraq
  5. Afghanistan
 

Racine, WI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 27,942 • Total comments across all topics: 277,522,984

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC