Parkside gathering local support for state budget request

Friday Jan 6 Read more: Kenosha News

The University of Wisconsin-Parkside is gathering local support in seeking $42.5 million in additional funds for the state university system for operations over the next two years. Parkside officials asked the Somers Village Board at its work session this week to consider supporting a resolution asking Gov. Scott Walker to include the new money as he contemplates the next state budget, according to John Mielke, Parkside's director of strategic communications.

