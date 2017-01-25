Man found competent to stand trial in...

Man found competent to stand trial in 2011 murder case

A man accused of murdering a Racine woman in 2011 and dumping the body in rural Rock County might finally go to trial. Rock County Judge Michael Haakenson on Wednesday found Keith M. Abbott, 53, competent to stand trial and set a jury trial for the entire week of Sept.

