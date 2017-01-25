Man found competent to stand trial in 2011 murder case
A man accused of murdering a Racine woman in 2011 and dumping the body in rural Rock County might finally go to trial. Rock County Judge Michael Haakenson on Wednesday found Keith M. Abbott, 53, competent to stand trial and set a jury trial for the entire week of Sept.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Janesville Gazette.
Comments
Add your comments below
Racine Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|is Kenosha really a ghetto city? (Mar '07)
|3 hr
|WelbyMD
|820
|Alderman wants officer terminated
|21 hr
|latrina
|8
|Attorneys want 16-year-old in homicide case mov...
|21 hr
|Bad Bob
|2
|US life expectancy falls
|21 hr
|Bad Bob
|23
|Review: Kenosha Steam Bath (Jan '13)
|Jan 23
|Blaze
|85
|Racine county child protective services (Feb '11)
|Jan 22
|Missing the babies
|4
|Johnny Ray Thompson known as bubba teeth from B...
|Jan 22
|just so you know
|1
Find what you want!
Search Racine Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC