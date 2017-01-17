King luncheon in Kenosha features call for peaceful change

Quashana Foster, of Racine's Trinity United Missionary Baptist Church, challenged attendees at the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Celebration Luncheon to become catalysts to empower themselves to bring about peaceful change in the community. Under the topic "Be a Catalyst for peace, Empowerment to Build Our Community," she reminded the audience at the Italian American Club that such empowerment came from realizing the importance of the phrase: "the movement, the tool and the cause."

