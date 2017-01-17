InSinkErator plans new headquarters in Mount Pleasant
InSinkErator, a business of Emerson, has a headquarters and manufacturing facility in Racine, as well as a facility in the Business Park of Kenosha. "We are pleased to invest in the community and support InSinkErator's proposal to locate its headquarters in Racine County," stated Racine County Executive Jonathan Delagrave.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Kenosha News.
Add your comments below
Racine Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|is Kenosha really a ghetto city? (Mar '07)
|12 min
|WelbyMD
|814
|US life expectancy falls
|Tue
|fatale
|19
|Alderman wants officer terminated
|Jan 16
|WelbyMD
|3
|Who are the Simon City Royals? (Oct '08)
|Jan 12
|Aintnopity
|1,942
|Auto Break-ins (Apr '15)
|Jan 8
|Vlad
|3
|Striped bass (Oct '15)
|Jan 8
|Vlad
|15
|"PROBLEM WITH WHITENESS" course at Wisc Univ
|Jan 1
|lucious from racine
|2
Find what you want!
Search Racine Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC