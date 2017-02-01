Homeroom: Using skills to help others

Tuesday Jan 24 Read more: Kenosha News

Students in Tremper High School's family and consumer science class repurposed pillowcases and T-shirts collected from staff and students to make dresses for the Little Dresses for Africa project. Little Dresses for Africa distributes dresses to vulnerable children in Africa and other parts of the world with vulnerable children.

