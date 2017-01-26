Dr. Frank F. Shuler, 90
Dr. Frank F. Shuler, 90, of Blue Spring Lake in Palmyra, died peacefully on Jan. 15, 2017 at Rainbow Hospice in Johnson creek. Frank was born on April 1, 1926 the son of Frank and Ruth Shuler.
