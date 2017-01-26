Dr. Frank F. Shuler, 90

Dr. Frank F. Shuler, 90

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Independent Register

Dr. Frank F. Shuler, 90, of Blue Spring Lake in Palmyra, died peacefully on Jan. 15, 2017 at Rainbow Hospice in Johnson creek. Frank was born on April 1, 1926 the son of Frank and Ruth Shuler.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Independent Register.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Racine Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
is Kenosha really a ghetto city? (Mar '07) 9 hr latrina 821
News Alderman wants officer terminated Tue latrina 8
News Attorneys want 16-year-old in homicide case mov... Tue Bad Bob 2
News US life expectancy falls Tue Bad Bob 23
Review: Kenosha Steam Bath (Jan '13) Jan 23 Blaze 85
Racine county child protective services (Feb '11) Jan 22 Missing the babies 4
Johnny Ray Thompson known as bubba teeth from B... Jan 22 just so you know 1
See all Racine Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Racine Forum Now

Racine Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Racine Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Racine, WI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,220 • Total comments across all topics: 278,278,831

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC