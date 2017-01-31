Daddies, daughters dance the night away
Dedicated Dads, a fatherhood outreach program of the Racine Kenosha Community Action Agency, held its first daddy-daughter dance on Friday night at Lincoln Middle School. Sharmain Harris, who directs the program, said he noticed other organizations hosting the events and wanted to offer something special for the dads with daughters who participate in Dedicated Dads.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Kenosha News.
Add your comments below
Racine Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Rapist Jason reed
|Mon
|Nnh
|1
|US life expectancy falls
|Sun
|F U Mo Fos
|29
|Who are the Simon City Royals? (Oct '08)
|Jan 27
|Champ
|1,944
|is Kenosha really a ghetto city? (Mar '07)
|Jan 26
|WelbyMD
|822
|Alderman wants officer terminated
|Jan 24
|latrina
|8
|Attorneys want 16-year-old in homicide case mov...
|Jan 24
|Bad Bob
|2
|Review: Kenosha Steam Bath (Jan '13)
|Jan 23
|Blaze
|85
Find what you want!
Search Racine Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC