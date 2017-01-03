Case Construction Equipment to introduce new products at ConExpo-Con/Agg
Case Construction Equipment , Racine, Wisconsin, will introduce new products, line extensions and model updates at ConExpo-Con/Agg 2017 March 7 to 11 in Las Vegas, and host the "What's Now" Speaker Series from the Case stage in Booth N11825. The company will also introduce a crossover/concept vehicle at the show designed to represent practical product evolution for two distinct equipment categories.
