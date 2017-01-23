Aurora to close QuickCare clinic in local grocery

Aurora Healthcare is closing its Kenosha-based Aurora QuickCare Clinic before the end of the month in a plan that calls for the healthcare provider to offer more services in other facilities, some of which will be located in Walgreen's pharmacies throughout eastern Wisconsin. "We're in the process of making some changes to our QuickCare model and, as part of that, we're transitioning our QuickCare clinics into select Walgreens locations," Doug Koch, president of the Aurora Racine, Kenosha and northern Illinois service area," he said in a statement.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Kenosha News.