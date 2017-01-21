Arrested officer held for recklessly ...

Arrested officer held for recklessly endangering safety, battery

Monday Jan 2 Read more: Kenosha News

A Kenosha Police officer arrested while on duty early Sunday is being held in the Racine County Jail, facing four potential charges. Kendal West, 29, was arrested after an altercation over a personal issue that occurred while he was on duty in the early morning hours of Jan. 1, according to a statement from Kenosha Police Chief Daniel Miskinis.

