Arrested officer held for recklessly endangering safety, battery
A Kenosha Police officer arrested while on duty early Sunday is being held in the Racine County Jail, facing four potential charges. Kendal West, 29, was arrested after an altercation over a personal issue that occurred while he was on duty in the early morning hours of Jan. 1, according to a statement from Kenosha Police Chief Daniel Miskinis.
Racine Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Striped bass (Oct '15)
|2 hr
|The Baboon Hunter
|14
|Who are the Simon City Royals? (Oct '08)
|11 hr
|Jones 33
|1,941
|US life expectancy falls
|Jan 3
|Next
|9
|"PROBLEM WITH WHITENESS" course at Wisc Univ
|Jan 1
|lucious from racine
|2
|Greg Hunt
|Jan 1
|Blaze
|2
|Thinking of helping Safe Harbor Humane Society?... (Feb '12)
|Jan 1
|LeRoy-----da reel...
|37
|Review: Kenosha Steam Bath (Jan '13)
|Dec 17
|Bad Bob
|83
