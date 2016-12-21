William Penn Announces Partnership with Racine Scouts Drum & Bugle Corps
William Penn University recently announced an exciting new partnership between its Athletic Bands and the Racine Scouts Drum & Bugle Corps of Racine, WI. This decision comes on the heels of an administrative visit from the corps to Oskaloosa where they met with Terry DeJong, Director of Athletic Bands, and discussed details such as community involvement and the growth of both programs.
