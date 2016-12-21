Urban spelunking: The Warner Grand Theatre, potential new MSO home

The public announcement that the Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra is working to acquire the former Warner Grand Theatre, 212 W. Wisconsin Ave. an idea that's been swirling around, on and off, since it was first floated in 2001 is big news. It's big news for Marcus Theatres, which I'd think would be happy to move on from the theater, which closed in 1995 and has been moribund ever since, staring at us as a constant reminder that Milwaukee's once, ahem, grand Downtown movie tradition is as faint and flickery as an old talkie.

