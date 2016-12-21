SC Johnson earns corporate citizenship honor for recycling programme

Reuben Smith-Vaughan, executive director of the AACCLA, presents Kelly M. Semrau, senior vice president, global corporate affairs, communication and sustainability, SC Johnson, the 2016 Western Hemisphere Corporate Citizenship Award. SC Johnson , headquartered in Racine, Wisconsin, has announced that it has received the 2016 Western Hemisphere Corporate Citizenship Award from the Association of American Chambers of Commerce in Latin America & the Caribbean for the company's "SCJ Recycles" programme in Argentina, Chile and Uruguay.

