Santa Claus at Wisconsin Mall Able to...

Santa Claus at Wisconsin Mall Able to Communicate with Hearing-Impaired: a I Can Sign to Thema

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Dec 5 Read more: KTXL-TV Sacramento

Santa Claus at the Regency Mall in Racine, Wis. knows American Sign Language, and has surprised hearing-impaired children with his ability to communicate with him.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KTXL-TV Sacramento.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Racine Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
"PROBLEM WITH WHITENESS" course at Wisc Univ Dec 20 Taylor 1
News Who are the Simon City Royals? (Oct '08) Dec 18 Pony Boy 1,939
News US life expectancy falls Dec 17 hatchet girl 6
Review: Kenosha Steam Bath (Jan '13) Dec 17 Bad Bob 83
Auto Break-ins (Apr '15) Dec 15 Mr-Smiley 2
News Approved city budget calls for major infrastruc... Nov '16 Bad Bob 3
Belly Dance Kenosha (Feb '15) Nov '16 Vlad 4
See all Racine Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Racine Forum Now

Racine Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Racine Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Wall Street
  5. Mexico
  1. Iran
  2. Death Penalty
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Ebola
 

Racine, WI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 27,372 • Total comments across all topics: 277,303,700

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC