Rock unemployment dips in November
Rock County's unemployment rate edged a notch lower in November to 3.8 percent, marking three straight months of unemployment below 4 percent, according to the state Department of Workforce Development. Janesville's unemployment rate was 4.1 percent, up slightly from 4 percent in October 2016.
