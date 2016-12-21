Rock unemployment dips in November

Rock County's unemployment rate edged a notch lower in November to 3.8 percent, marking three straight months of unemployment below 4 percent, according to the state Department of Workforce Development. Janesville's unemployment rate was 4.1 percent, up slightly from 4 percent in October 2016.

